Man found asleep in someone else's bed, arrested in Metropolis

A man from Marion, Illinois is facing charges after he decided to take a nap in someone else's bed.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, someone called for help after finding someone asleep in the house that did not have permission to be there.

It happened on June 4 at a home in the 1100 block of Catherine Street.

Officers found Austin Reid, 21, in the house. Reid also had a warrant out of Williamson County, Ill. for failure to appear on a charge of resisting a peace officer.

Reid now faces a charge of criminal trespass to property.

