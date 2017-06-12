Marion, IL VA to hold 'State of the Marion VA' town hall

The Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois will host the "State of the Marion VA" town hall on Thursday, June 15.

The town hall will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marion VA Medical Center, located at 2401 West Main Street, Marion, IL.

The event is in support of the recent State of the VA presentation given by Secretary of the VA Dr. David Shulkin to the White House. Director Jo-Ann Ginsberg and other Senior Leadership will co-host this event from three sites: the Marion VA Medical Center, Evansville Health Care Center and the Paducah Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Video Teleconference.

All veterans, media and community partners are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Todd Wright in the Marion VA Public Affairs office at (618)-997-8241, via cell at (618)-964-6717 or email at Richard.Wright9@va.gov.

