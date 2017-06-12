Humane Society of Missouri warns of the dangers of summer heat

As the summer temperature rises, dog owners are reminded to guard against the danger of heat-related injury or death to their pets.

The Humane Society of Missouri suggests this life-saving motto: 70 Degrees & Over, Don't Take Rover!

Here are some pet safety tips from the Society for active pet families in summer:

Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car in temps above 70. In minutes, temps inside a vehicle can exceed 100 even with a cracked window. Severe injury or death can result in minutes and is punishable by fines and imprisonment.

If you see a distressed animal in an unattended car call local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-667-4400. A pet showing distress such as heavy panting, unresponsiveness, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention.

Take frequent breaks if walking or jogging with your dog and find grass to rest. Asphalt and concrete get hot quickly. Heat rises from the ground, and dogs absorb and release heat through their paws.

Never bicycle or rollerblade with a pet. Heat stroke and death can occur quickly, particularly in hot weather.

Immediately apply cool water to your pet's paws and stomach if it shows signs of heat exhaustion (excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior), and see your veterinarian promptly.

Keep pets inside your home where it's cool. Never leave pets in the sun. Provide shade all day and fresh, clean water at all times in a plastic (not metal) bowl secured to the ground to prevent spills.

Protect your pet against fleas, ticks and mosquitos, which are more prevalent during hot weather. Have a veterinarian test for heartworms (mosquito-transmitted) and use heartworm prevention medication.

Avoid shaving a dog's coat. A pet's coat is designed by nature to keep it cool in summer. It also prevents sunburns. Trimming long-haired dogs is okay, but never shave them completely.

You can click here for more information on how to care for pets during hot weather, or to download a hot weather flyer, poster or video, or email info@hsmo.org.

