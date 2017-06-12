Victim of home invasion hit by suspect in Cape Girardeau Co.

Deputies in Cape Girardeau County are looking for a suspect after a home invasion.

It happened in the 4600 block of State Highway D in a rural part of the county.

Investigators said the victim returned home and found someone inside wearing a ski mask.

The suspect hit the victim in the face and took off in a black Chevrolet pickup truck with a chrome toolbox in the bed.

The truck was last seen heading toward Jackson on Highway D.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Investigations Division at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department at 573-243-3551.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.