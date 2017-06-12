Car reported stolen in Georgia found on fire in Paducah

An investigation is underway into a car that was reported stolen out of Georgia and found on fire in Paducah.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle was found Monday morning, June 12, at the intersection of Old Mayfield and Houser Roads.

Gary Goin, who works in the area, said the vehicle was behind an abandoned convenience store.

Photos shot by Goin at the scene show the vehicle in flames.

The sheriff's department said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Cherokee County. No further information was available and no suspects were in custody, and sheriff's deputies were waiting to hear back from officials in Cherokee County.

