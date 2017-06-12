Farmington man drowned trying to swim across the Black River

A 19-year-old Farmington man died while trying to swim across the Black River in Reynolds County.

It happened at Johnson Shut-Ins State Park on Sunday, June 11.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christopher Watson went under and did not resurface.

The coroner pronounced Watson dead at 6:45 p.m.

