Cape Girardeau man arrested after stabbing

A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the back in Oregon County, Missouri on Sunday, June 11.

The Oregon County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the back at the campground at Hufstedlers Canoe rental on Sunday afternoon.

Responding officers discovered Weston Loveland, 32, of Cape Girardeau had been stabbed twice in the back.

Gabriel Michael Austin, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Austin remains in the Oregon County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Weston Loveland was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. There is no word as of this time on his condition.

