Giant City State Park offers a 'mother's nature' program

Postpartum support for new mothers struggling with stress, anxiety or depression is available through the great outdoors at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The "Mother's Nature" program is designed to provide a safe place for women to share their experiences and participate in various outdoor therapeutic activities.

On Sunday, June 25, a sensory hike will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can meet at the youth group shelter.

No prior registration is required and the program is free.

For more info, call the Giant City Visitors Center at (618)-457-4836.

