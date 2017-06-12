Officers assaulted, 5 arrested after riot in Caruthersville

Five people face charges after what police describe as a riot involving dozens of people at the federal housing complex in Caruthersville, Missouri.

It happened Sunday night, June 11, at the Gayoso Federal Housing Complex.

Police say a fight between children led to something bigger and more violent. It was all streamed live on Facebook.

Officers were called to the complex for a report of a large fight. When they arrived, officers said the saw a group of both juvenile and adult men fighting.

Chief Tony Jones said two of his officers tried to separate the group, and as they did, the two officers were assaulted from behind by a group of 30 or more men. That's when the officers called for backup.

"Officers were being assaulted while they were trying to break up a fight on the ground," Chief Jones said. "Fifteen to twenty people attacking the officers. Hitting them in the back of the head. Punching them. Pulling them away from the people they were trying to break the fight up with."

Officers from the Hayti Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to help gain control of the scene.

Chief Jones said they are working to analyze the video so they can identify, arrest and charge everyone involved.

Five people were arrested:

17-year-old Caruthersville man arrested on charges of rioting, refusal to disperse, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and 1st degree assault on law enforcement officers

18-year-old Caruthersville man arrested on charges of rioting, refusal to disperse, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and 1st degree assault on law enforcement officers

31-year-old Caruthersville man arrested on a charge of assault on emergency personnel

15-year-old Caruthersville teen arrested on charges of rioting, refusal to disperse, resisting/interfering with an arrest, 1st degree assault on law enforcement officers, and escape from custody

16-year-old Poplar Bluff man arrested on a charge of willfully opposing a police officer

Jones said this is not what Caruthersville is about.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.