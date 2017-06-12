MO governor signs Real ID Bill into law

Governor Eric Greitens has signed the Real ID bill into law, ensuring that Missourians can get proper identification in order to fly, visit military bases, and enter federal facilities.

Missouri was one of a handful of states that was not compliant with Department of Homeland Security standards.

Without the proper identification, travelers would have had to fly with a passport.

Greitens signed the bill at Whiteman Air Force Base at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

“I’m proud to sign this bill so that Missourians will be able to get on a plane or visit a military base with their driver’s license. We promised to get this done, and we’re keeping our promise,” said Greitens.

Missouri residents will have the option of getting driver's licenses or state identification cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act.

Lawmakers have resisted Real ID because of privacy concerns over requirements to create a database containing applicants' personal information such as their birth certificates.

Montana, Minnesota, and Maine are still not in compliance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.