Paducah man arrested after leading deputy on high-speed chase

An early morning traffic stop in Graves County lands a Paducah man behind bars after he allegedly led a deputy on a high-speed chase.

Deputy Richard Edwards tried to stop a motorcycle on Kentucky 131 in Mayfield for a traffic violation just after midnight on Monday, June 12.

Edwards said instead of stopping, the bike took off, driving over 140 miles per hour.

The driver, Robert Kalafat, 21, was not able to make a sharp turn on KY 131 at KY 483 and Deputy Edwards was able to take Kalafat into custody.

Kalafat faces charges of speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit, reckless driving, no motorcycle license, rear license not illuminated, failure to notify DOT of an address change, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and fleeing police.

