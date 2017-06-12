Galatia woman charged with DUI after crash

A Galatia woman is in the hospital and facing charges after a crash Sunday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on June 11 on Payne Road, about a quarter-mile north of Cedar Point Road, in Saline County.

According to Illinois State Police, Donna Bowlby, 55, was driving north on Payne Road when she drifted off the road and hit a ditch.

Troopers said Bowlby kept driving through a cornfield before eventually stopping in the ditch.

She was taken to the hospital.

Bowlby was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol and Improper Lane Usage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.