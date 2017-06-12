Four things you need to know on 6/12

It's Monday, June 12, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: A slight chance of pop-up showers may impact your forecast today. It will be mostly sunny, warm and humid, with temps reaching the lower 80s in some areas. It will also be breezy at times, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: Summer temps are in your forecast this week.

Making headlines:

Name released of woman killed in Hwy W crash in Cape Girardeau Co., MO: At least one person has died in a car crash that has led officials to close Highway W in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim was Madison Vogt, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Sessions to testify as Republicans prod Trump on tapes: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to face former Senate colleagues over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, part of an escalating investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

2 dead in crash on I-57 in Union County, IL, traffic open: Two people are dead after a crash in Union County, Illinois. According to police, the crash occurred on I-57 northbound just south of milepost 24 around 11:10 a.m. They say a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car were involved in the crash.

Mount Vernon, IL woman killed in crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, IL: A two vehicle crash killed one person on I-57 in Jefferson County, IL on Sunday, June 11. The crash happened at mile post 81 around 12:56 p. Jeep was driven by an 18-year-old female of Mount Vernon, Ill. who was killed in the crash.

