Crash injures 2 in McCracken County, KY

A crash in McCracken County, Kentucky injured two people on Sunday night.

On June 11 a little after 6:00 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Perkins Creek Drive and Hanson Road.

According to police, Bookelyn Perry, 18, of Eddyville, Ky was traveling south on Perkins Creek Drive toward Hanson Road in a 2004 Jeep Liberty.

Meanwhile, Stefanie Fackler, 34, of Paducah, Ky was traveling west on Hanson Road approaching Perkins Creek Drive in her 1996 Dodge Caravan.

The collision investigation showed that Perry’s vehicle entered the intersection in front of Fackler’s west bound vehicle.

Police said Fackler was unable to avoid the crash and hit Perry’s vehicle in the side. Police noted that south bound Perkins Creek traffic is controlled by a stop sign at the intersection.

Perry and her 16-year-old passenger, were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Concord Fire Department.

