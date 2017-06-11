United Airlines’ Basic Economy fares now available at Barkley Airport

Last week United Airlines rolled out a new airfare class for flights from Barkley Airport called the “Basic Economy” class. This new class is designed to make United’s airfares more competitive with those of low cost carriers, such as Frontier and Spirit.

The fare class does have some constraints associated with it. For example, basic economy passengers aren’t allowed any overhead bin space--their carry-on/personal item must fit under the seat in front of them. If their bag cannot fit and has to be checked at the gate they will be charged $50. Though the cost to check a bag at the ticket counter is still $25.

The fare has already seen the price of a round trip ticket between Paducah and Chicago alone drop as much as $100 round-trip, with even greater discounts on United flights all over the world.

Even with the restrictions, Barkley Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant believes the new fare class is welcome news.

“With this new Basic Economy fare, flights from Paducah are even more affordable for people in our region,” said Barkley Marketing Director Eddie Grant. “For travelers willing and able to work with the constraints, their air travel is now an even better value, no matter where they are flying.“ Grant said.

The fare can only be booked from United.com, and if you select the fare, a pop-up window reminds you of the restrictions. You must click a box showing that you affirm that “Basic economy works for me.” You are given the choice to upgrade to the “economy class” fare if you find the rules too limiting.

United first unveiled this fare class in January of this year with flights originating from their Minneapolis hub. As the year progresses, they are slowly rolling it out to all of the airports they serve over the remainder of the year.

For more information on the fare, visit flybarkley.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.