PINK UP - June Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

About 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2017, alone, an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. So the big question Heartland News set out to answer: if you've just learned you have breast cancer, what's next? Nichole Cartmell will take a closer look at 3 things you need to know when it comes to proceeding with a life-changing diagnosis.

Tune in to see this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on June 12, 2017.

In the meantime, tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.