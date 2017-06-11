Kelso Klassic money raised helps park, other organizations

The Kelso Klassic features many teams from across the Heartland as well as other parts in Missouri and Illinois.



This 13 team softball tournament brings many people into Kelso to watch the three day event.



While it brings excitement and a good time for many, it also helps upkeep for the park and also many other charities.



The Knights of Columbus in Scott City served up food and drinks to the thousands of people that came to the three day event.



"It's great. You sit here and watch the game of softball. We love the game of softball and to see this many people come in and enjoy something that we've enjoyed, it's a wonderful weekend. Not only for Knights of Columbus, not only for Kelso Fastpitch but for Kelso and the community in general," Brian Zeigler, Knights of Columbus Deputy Grand Knight said.

Zeigler said they served so many customers that they sold out of pork steaks Saturday night. He added that money raised from the food sold goes back to helping organizations in need which include the Special Olympics, Cardinal Glennon Center for development disabilities, upkeep at the Kelso Park and more.

"We don't realize how fortunate we are sometimes," Zeigler said. "I've got three healthy kids if my own and they're out here helping because they've been to the special olympics events. We don't realize how fortunate we are to have healthy kids. And so when you give back to something that helps others, that means a lot."

Not only does money raised from food help out but the money raised from entrance fees help out as well.

Larry Eftink, Kelso Klassic Tournament Director, said last year they made roughly $6,000 from selling shirts along with the entrance fees.

Some money goes toward the umpires and tournament costs but the remaining money goes towards the upkeep of the ballpark to enhance the experience of the tournament every year, as well as, any other organizations that play ball on the field.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.