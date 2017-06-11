Try out simple machines at historic Bollinger Mill

The Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will host a event on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. till Noon.

At this event in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri you will learn how simple machines helped people who worked in the mill a 100 years ago and how they still help us today.

Participants can experiment with machines and try to identify the simple machines in the mill.

This program is free and for more information call the site office at (573) 243-4591.

