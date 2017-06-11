One killed, one seriously hurt in Johnson County, IL crash on I-24

A deadly crash in Johnson County, Illinois, has the Illinois State Police District 22 investigating.

The single vehicle crash happened on I-24, westbound at mile post 18 in Johnson County, Ill.

The vehicle was a Gulfstream Motor Home traveling west when the left front tire failed causing it to go in to the median.

Driving the vehicle was Donald E. Braswell, 60, of Imperial, Missouri.

After entering the median, the motor home began to bounce causing passenger, Karen Braswell, 60, to be ejected from the vehicle.

A second passenger, Mary Allen, 68, was riding in the rear area of the vehicle. Allen sustained life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene.

Both passengers are reported to be from Imperial, Mo.

Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt.

According to police, Braswell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner at 1:59 p.m.

The crash happened on Saturday, June 11.

