2 killed in crash on I-57 in Union County, IL

Two people have died, including an 8-year-old, after a crash in Union County, Illinois.

It happened on Interstate 57 in Union County at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, near milepost 23.5 in the northbound lanes.

Troopers said a car driven by Tonya Mayo, 49, of Fort Smith, Arkansas was driving south on I-57 when her car left the road, crossed the median, and hit a semi-truck that was traveling north in the northbound lanes.

Troopers said the car was run over by the trailer.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

