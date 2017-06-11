Williamson Co., IL man charged in connection to deadly crash

A man from Energy, Illinois faces charges after a deadly crash that happened on I-57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.

The crash happened at mile post 81 just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

According to Illinois State Police, a car driven by Cole Stevens, 25, was driving north bound on I-57 near mile post 81.

His car went through the center median and into the southbound lanes and hit a Jeep driven by Emma Caserotti, 18, head-on.

Caserotti died at the scene. Her passenger, Tristen Sharp, 18, of Mount Vernon, was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Stevens was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. His passenger, Octavia Marshall, 23, of Carbondale, also had to go to the hospital.

The Jefferson County State's Attorney charged Stevens with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and one count of driving under the influence of drugs. Court documents show Stevens had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

He was arrested on July 11.

A judge set bond at $250,000. If he makes bail, Stevens cannot drink alcohol or do illegal drugs. He will also be subjected to random drug tests. The judge also ruled that Stevens cannot drive and will be put on home supervision with an electronic monitoring device.

