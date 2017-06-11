Poplar Bluff woman seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash

A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday morning, June 11.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Ashley Webb was a passenger in a 2005 Dodge 2500 that ran off the left side of Business 67 around 6 a.m. She was ejected after the vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned several times.

Webb, 29, was flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment.

The driver, Joshua Knott of Patton, was not seriously hurt. Knott, 32, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

