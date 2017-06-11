Poplar Bluff PD: 3 suspects in robbery, shooting being held pending charges

Poplar Bluff police say all three suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery on Sunday have been found.

On June 11 at approximately 3:18 a.m., officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. 10th Street in reference to home invasion/robbery and a subject being shot.

According to the victim’s statement, two black males entered the home wearing masks and demanded money. The subjects reportedly took $4,500 from one of the victim’s purse, and demanded more. When no more money was presented, one of the suspects fired a gun, hitting one of the victims.

Police were looking for Cameron S. Cook, 29, Keith M. Taylor, 27, and Mercedes D. Patterson, 24, all of Poplar Bluff in connection with the incident.

On Monday, July 12, police announced that all three were found and were being questioned. Police say they were being held pending charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.