Name released of woman killed in Hwy W crash in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

At least one person has died in a car crash that has led officials to close Highway W in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim was Madison Vogt, 22, of St. Charles, Mo.

She drove a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and hit several trees.

The vehicle was totaled.

They blocked Highway W at Lumbee Road told motorists to turn around.

