KFVS brings in numerous awards at annual MO Broadcasters Association awards

KFVS came away with a number of awards at the Annual Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards in Branson, Mo. on Saturday.

The following awards were given for first place or honorable mention:

Class II Television, Best Anchor (TV only) - Jeff Cunningham

Television, Convergent Media (Honorable Mention) - Heartland Unsolved

Class II Television, Commercial Announcement - Russell Heating and Air

Class II Television, Feature Reporting (Honorable Mention) - Burned Not Broken

Class II Television, Investigative Reporting (TV only) (Honorable Mention) - 50 Year Old Mystery Solved

Class II Television, News Series - A Place To Call Home

Class II Television Promotion - Heartland Unsolved

Class II Television PSA/Campaign (Honorable Mention) - Mayfield Tornado

Congratulations to all of the award winners!

