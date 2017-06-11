KFVS brings in numerous awards at annual MO Broadcasters Associa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KFVS brings in numerous awards at annual MO Broadcasters Association awards

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
BRANSON, MO (KFVS) -

KFVS came away with a number of awards at the Annual Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards in Branson, Mo. on Saturday.

The following awards were given for first place or honorable mention:

  • Class II Television, Best Anchor (TV only) - Jeff Cunningham
  • Television, Convergent Media (Honorable Mention) - Heartland Unsolved
  • Class II Television, Commercial Announcement - Russell Heating and Air
  • Class II Television, Feature Reporting (Honorable Mention) - Burned Not Broken
  • Class II Television, Investigative Reporting (TV only) (Honorable Mention) - 50 Year Old Mystery Solved
  • Class II Television, News Series - A Place To Call Home
  • Class II Television Promotion - Heartland Unsolved
  • Class II Television PSA/Campaign (Honorable Mention) - Mayfield Tornado

Congratulations to all of the award winners!

