KY man arrested after stabbing father during argument

A man has been arrested in Calloway County, KY after allegedly stabbing his father during a violent argument. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's Office says at around 10 pm on Friday, June 9th they received a 911 call from someone reporting a man with a knife who stabbed his father, and was trying to attack the caller.

That's when the line went dead, and deputies responded.

When they arrived, they found 60-year-old William Kinsolving suffering a knife wound; they learned his son Jesse, 33, had stabbed him after a verbal dispute became violent.

No word on what the argument was about at this time.

Kinsolving's father was treated at the scene, but refused transportation to a hospital; his son Jesse was taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken to the Calloway County Detention Center on Assault Second Degree and Wanton Endangerment First Degree charges.

This investigation is currently ongoing, and other charges are pending

