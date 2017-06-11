Cuba Masonic Lodge No. 644 donates bicycles to Sedalia Elementary School

Sedalia Elementary students Bria West and Brax Fowler stand by their new bikes on the last day of school.

The Cuba Masonic Lodge No. 644 has donated bicycles to Sedalia Elementary School.

The recipients of those bikes were drawn from a pool of students with perfect attendance for the school year. More than 25 students were eligible to win.

Bria West and Brax Fowler were the winners of the new bikes.

