East Prairie, MO man accused of sodomy and child molestation

Police in East Prairie arrested one man on sexual assault charges Friday, June 9.

According to police, Sergeant Shannon Lawson of the East Prairie Police Department arrested Kyle Thompson, 24, of East Prairie, Missouri.

Thompson's arrest comes during an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The alleged crimes include first degree statutory sodomy and first degree child molestation.

Police say a probable cause statement was filed and a warrant requested.

A warrant was issued on for the amount of $200,000 cash only.

Thompson is currently being held at Mississippi County Detention Center.

