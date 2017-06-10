Carbondale Fraternal Order of Police to donate money to boys and girls club

The Carbondale Police Officer’s Association Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 192 and the Carbondale Police Chief’s Office will be presenting a $1,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale with the help "No Shave November."

Last November, employees at the Carbondale Police Department took part in “No Shave November.”

Participating employees donated $50 and then grew facial hair which is typically regulated by the police department’s policy.

Employees who did not wish to participate also donated money to the cause.

The check presentation will be held at the Boys and Girls Club (250 N. Springer Street) on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m..

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at (618) 559-1939 or afox@explorecarbondale.com.

