Free fishing draws families to Capaha Pond in Cape Girardeau, MO

Hook, line and sinker! Families enjoyed a free day of fishing at Capaha Pond on Saturday, June 10.

Registration began at 8 in the morning at Capaha Park Shelter 1.

Participants brought their own supplies like poles and bait but lunch was provided.

The Cape Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event that brought in around 30 children.

The biggest catch of the day was a one-and-a-half foot catfish that weighed over two pounds.

Bluegill was the most caught of the roughly 65 fish hooked by the kids in attendance.

