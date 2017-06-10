Man arrested in Jefferson Co., IL in connection with a drug related death from 2016

A man has been arrested, accused of causing a death in November of 2016.

On Saturday, June 10, Jefferson County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Khirece D. Tucker on a warrant charging him with drug induced homicide.

According to the Jefferson County Illinois Sheriff's Department, detectives have been working on this case since the death occurred.

Police said Mt.Vernon Police Department Detectives and the Jefferson County States assisted in this investigation.

Tucker's bond is set at $300,000 and he is incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.

According to Chief Deputy Taylor, Tucker has an extensive criminal history but was not in prison when he sold the drugs that killed the victim.

