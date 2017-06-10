Suspect wanted, one injured after shots fired in Carbondale, IL

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound after shots were fired in Carbondale, Illinois.

On Saturday, June 10 at 11:15 a.m. officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a shots fired report on the 400 block of N. Robert A. Stalls.

According to officers, they learned witnesses saw an unidentified, black, male passenger in a red Dodge passenger vehicle who they said fired a handgun several times at the occupants of another vehicle.

A victim is reportedly being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim is not being revealed at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Officials said there is no further information on the suspect to provide at this stage of the investigation.

According to police, none of the involved parties are associated with Southern Illinois University.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

