FEMA offers repair, rebuilding advice at home improvement store in Carter Co., MO

As Missourians repair or rebuild their homes damaged by the flooding and severe storms that occurred April 28 - May 11, 2017, FEMA and a home improvement store in Carter County, Missouri have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

According to a news release, FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand this week to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.

Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. A FEMA representative also will be available to assist with disaster assistance registration.

Recovery topics to be covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisors will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 through Tuesday, June 20 at the following location:

Crafton Farm and Home Center

1709 Current Express

Van Buren, MO 63965

Free reference booklets with information on protecting your home from flood damage will be available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

Missouri survivors who have questions about their flood insurance policies and coverage should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Option 2) for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Specialists can help with service claims, provide general information regarding policies and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 in these counties: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.

