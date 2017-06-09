Mount Vernon, IL Domino's recognized for service

Domino’s, located at 734 Salem Road, was recently recognized for its outstanding operation, perfect pizza making and quality of customer service as part of Domino’s Operations Evaluations Report (OER) program.

“We’re committed to maintaining the highest standards of store operation and customer satisfaction,” said Lance Vosburgh, Mount Vernon Domino’s franchise owner. “Our goal is to make great-tasting, quality pizza without taking shortcuts. It is very exciting for our Mount Vernon team to be recognized by Domino’s.”

The store was evaluated under Domino’s OER program, designed to ensure customers the highest level of quality and service. To assure flawless operation, the rating system provides comprehensive feedback to franchisees and Domino’s.

“Maintaining high standards within Domino’s involves running the finest stores in the pizza industry and delivering the best product to every consumer who orders from one of our stores,” said Scott Hinshaw, Domino’s executive vice president of franchise operations.

Vosburgh owns three Domino’s locations across Centralia, Mattoon and Mount Vernon, Illinois.

He will open a second Domino’s location in Mount Vernon sometime in late June. The new store will feature Domino’s “pizza theater” store design, which is open-concept and has indoor seating.

Customers can call Mount Vernon Domino’s at 618-244-3030 or order online at www.dominos.com.

