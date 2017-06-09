Heartland man near Black River says trash coming from Army Corps of Engineers

Larry Barfield lives along the Black River and says there's been a lot of trash coming down the river. But where is it coming from?

"Its up and muddy and lots of trash coming down," said Barfield.

Barfield says he believes the trash comes from the Army Corps of Engineers landfills - and he knows this because he used to work for them.

"I know about them because I was the one that helped fill them up," said Barfield.

He said they use to dump all of the trash from the parks in the landfills.

Operations projects manager Fred Esser said that the water was coming in to the emergency spillway so fast, it didn't stay on its course.

"We expected it to curve this direction, but the volume of water picked its own way and we basically believe that's why the landfill got exposed - because it pretty well took any area that we didn't expect it to go," Esser said.

Esser says they don't have a plan in place yet to clean up the damages from the flood, but are working with the Department of Natural Resources

"We elevated this up to them. They have elevated this up to Jeff City. As far as the department of Natural Resources standpoint, I would say they are the next step in seeing what plans to put in place."

Barfield says until its cleaned up he plans on getting his water tested

"We'll I'd say with everything in it like it is. Its probably not safe. We've been drinking bottled water ever since it happen," said Barfield.

The Army Corps of engineers believes the landfills were used in the 70s because they have been using a trash service since the early 80s.

