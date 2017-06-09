East Prairie, MO man accused of rape, child molestation

An East Prairie, Missouri man is accused of rape and child molestation.

Darrel Simpson was charged with two counts of statutory rape first degree, two counts of child molestation first degree and one count of sexual misconduct.

He is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash or surety bond for each case.

According to East Prairie police, a juvenile reported on Saturday, June 3 that she had been sexually molested by a man in 2012.

That man was identified as Simpson.

Police say on Tuesday, June 6, a second juvenile reported she was also sexually molested by Simpson in 2012.

