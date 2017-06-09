6/11/17 - Special Olympics

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

The Special Olympics have been one of our nation’s most impactful organizations. The games provide sports training and athletic competition in Olympic-type sports for children and adults with disabilities. If you know a participant, or someone who is related to one, they’ll be the first to tell you what it means to their lives.

"The Special Olympics means to the world to me."

--Lisa Barryhill, Special Olympian

But you don’t have to directly know one of the athletes to experience what makes this organization so special. The games require hundreds of volunteers every year to make the events run as smoothly as possible. You can volunteer your time in a variety of roles, from timekeeping, to fundraising, to providing medical support, or even be an on-field official!

When you volunteer with Special Olympics, your efforts will make the special Olympics possible and you will have the chance to meet the athletes and families face-to-face. You may not be the one competing in the games, but the joy and friendship you get to witness is truly contagious, and will impact you in ways that you never thought possible. We would like to challenge you to support the Special Olympics in the Heartland.

The next local event is a softball tournament on July 8 in Cape Girardeau at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex. Just CLICK HERE for more information. We hope you’ll see for yourself just how big of an impact you can make on these athletes, and who knows, the one that gets their life changed the most might be you.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page