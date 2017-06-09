Snacks sold at Kroger recalled due to listeria risk

A company that provides snack kits to Kroger has recalled several cases of their products because of a listeria risk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Club Chef LLC is working with the FDA and initiated the recall as a precaution after environmental testing at portions of their facility came up positive for the presence of Listeria.

The snack kits that are being recalled were processed on May 30 and 31.

States potentially impacted: South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina and Michigan.

Snack Kits under recall Name of Product Brand Name Unit Size Use By Dates UPC Veggie Tray with Apples Fresh Selections by Kroger 6.25 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 1111091544 Fruit Tray with Carrots Fresh Selections by Kroger 7 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 1111091451 Veggie Tray with Pretzels Fresh Selections by Kroger 5.75 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 1111091477 Veggie Tray with Snap Peas Fresh Selections by Kroger 6 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 111091484 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip Fresh Selections by Kroger 6.75 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 1111091472 Snack Tray with Almonds and Apples Fresh Selections by Kroger 5.75 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 1111091481 Snack Tray with Baby Carrots, sliced apples, raw almonds, and cheddar bar Club Chef LLC 5.75 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 1727800703 7 Snack tray with peanut butter Club Chef LLC 5.5 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 1727800704 4 Snack tray with sliced apples, almonds, raisins and caramel dip Club Chef LLC 4 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 1727800701 3 Veggie tray with carrots, celery, broccoli florets, and ranch dip Club Chef LLC 6.75 oz 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 1727800702 0

