Woman dies in house fire in Murphysboro, IL

The Murphysboro Fire Department responded to two structure fires on June 9, including one that led to the discovery of a deceased woman.

Officials responded to a home in the 2000 block of Walnut Street around 8:54 a.m. for a fire reported by a neighbor.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the room where it started. They say they found a woman dead.

The identity of the woman, as well as the exact cause of her death, are pending until an autopsy is finished.

Firefighters say the scene was clear as of 1:57 p.m.

The fire is still under investigation, but officials say, as of right now, it is not suspicious.

A dog was rescued from the fire.

Earlier in the day, another fire was reported in the 800 block of Watson Road at around 7:34 a.m. Murphysboro FD responded with mutual aid from Carbondale Fire and the Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Protection District. The fire was cleared by 8:54 a.m.

Officials say the fire was contained to the living room with smoke damaging other parts of the home.

They say the resident and her dog were able to get out of the home unharmed, and the Red Cross was contacted to get her help.

The cause of the fire was determined to be caused by smoking material dropped in the couch.

