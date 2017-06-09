Man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder of wife in Mississippi Co., MO

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, June 8 for the murder of his wife in Mississippi County, Missouri.

Clifford Williams, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action.

According to prosecuting attorney Darren Cann, the case was originally set for jury trial starting on June 22.

The charges stem from the murder of Sylvia Tipler, his then wife, in October 2014 in Mississippi County, Missouri.

Tipler's body was found near a levee on Oct. 12. She was reported missing to the Illinois State Police on Oct. 10.

During the investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Williams told authorities he and Tipler were "riding and arguing" while in the area of Wilson City.

He allegedly said he hit Sylvia in the nose and that he "didn't want to see them fight" so they traveled to a levee near Wilson City where they "got out of the car and started to fight."

According to Williams, he "blacked out and something bad happened."

A pathologist concluded that the cause of death was injuries due to blunt force trauma to the back of the head. According to the pathologist, Tipler was hit several times and there were other injuries on the scalp, face and neck consistent with knife wounds.

Tipler was also found to have "punctures and incised-like" wounds on her hands consistent with defense-type wounds.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder in the first-degree count and 30 years in prison on the armed criminal action count.

Tipler's family was present when Williams entered his plea.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.