KY man sentenced to 20 years in prison in meth distribution ring

The final defendant in a Ballard County meth distribution ring has been sentenced to prison.

According to the U.S. State's Attorney's Office, Christopher Ford, 50, worked together with five other people to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine over a period of five months.

Ford was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus another five years of supervised release. He was convicted of distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms.

“The sentencing of Christopher Ford marks the end of a dangerous and large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring operating in the Wickliffe community,” stated U.S. Attorney John Kuhn. “This case is just one example of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to disrupt the methamphetamine supply in western Kentucky. Drug dealers who sell this poison will face stiff penalties when we bring them to justice."

Ford conspired with Wickliffe residents Amy Pary, 40; Delana Mott, 35; Keith A. Cooper, 35; Johnny R. Magee, 43; and Vanessa Cooper in the meth ring that took place from March 2015 through August 2015.

Pary was sentenced to 11 years in prison, Mott was sentenced to 10 years, Keith Cooper was sentenced to just more than five years, Magee was sentenced to four years and Vanessa Cooper was sentenced to two years of probation.

According to the attorney's office, Ford was convicted in 2008 of manufacturing meth and criminal syndicate/engaging in organized crime.

