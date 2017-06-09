IDOT warns of buckling roads due to heat

The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be alert for buckling roads in the next few days due to hot temperatures.

According to IDOT, very high temperatures can lead to pavement expanding and ultimately buckling or blowing out, causing uneven driving surfaces in some areas. As long as the heat persists, IDOT will be monitoring the situation with crews available to make repairs as quickly as possible if they are needed.

Drivers should be aware of slowing traffic and be prepared to move over for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

In addition, drivers are encouraged to carry drinking water when traveling during extreme heat conditions. If you have vehicle trouble, IDOT said dehydration can happen quickly without proper hydration available.

