New Madrid Co., MO sheriff searching for suspect in forgery at gas station

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a forgery at BJ's Travel Center in Kewanee, Mo.

Sheriff Terry Stevens is asking for the public's help identifying the subject in a surveillance photo.

If you recognize the subject, please contact the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department at (573)748-2516. All tips can remain anonymous.

