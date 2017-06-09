Disaster food stamp program launched in 27 flood-impacted MO counties

The Missouri Department of Social Services started a Disaster Food Stamp Program in 27 Missouri counties.

This program will provide food assistance to Missouri families who were directly impacted by the recent flooding.

This follows White House approval of Governor Eric Greitens' request for a federal disaster declaration and authorization from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Families receiving food stamp benefits and families typically not qualified for the program may be eligible to receive the Disaster Food Stamp benefit if they have suffered property damage, loss of income, relocation or loss of food due to the recent flood.

The amount of the Disaster Food Stamp one-time benefit is based on the maximum monthly Food Stamp benefit for the family size. After applying, eligible families currently receiving Food Stamp benefits will have food benefits increased to the maximum amount for that month.

The Family Support Division will only be able to accept these applications during the week of June 12-16.

Families already receiving Food Stamp benefits can submit a "Disaster Food Stamp" form by clicking here.

Impacted families not currently on the Food Stamp program must apply in person by clicking here. If a family is eligible, FSD will issue benefits within three days after receiving their application. Applicants need to bring a photo ID or two other documents like utility bills or mail received to verify identity.

Residents impacted by the flood in the following counties may apply for Disaster Food Stamp assistance:

Bollinger

Butler

Carter

Douglas

Dunklin

Franklin

Gasconade

Howell

Jasper

Jefferson

Madison

Maries

McDonald

Newton

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Pemiscot

Phelps

Reynolds

Ripley

Shannon

St. Louis

Stone

Taney

Texas

Family Support Division Resource Center locations will have additional staff on-hand from June 12-16 to help with the Disaster Food Stamp applications.

