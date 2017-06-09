Southeast MO State River Campus announces 2017-18 Season

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus invites patrons to “see it all here” during the 2017-2018 season.

Leaders from the campus released information today on the 11th River Campus season, which will include performances by professional touring companies as well as Southeast’s very own departments of music and art, The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, and the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum.

Assistant Director of the Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts Bob Cerchio said, “Sometimes it seems impossible that we produce and present such outstanding performances right here in Cape Girardeau. But that’s exactly what we do. Instead of having to travel hundreds of miles, it’s just a short trip to the River Campus. From Broadway’s first to Beethoven’s Fifth, we invite you to see it here.”

Cerchio notes one of the most exciting events this season will be the world premiere of “An American Hero,” an original musical by Dr. Kenneth Stilson, chair of The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, and 2017 Southeast graduate Cody Cole, which kicks off the Rhodes 101 Stops and Commerce Bank Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Series.

Other highlights in the series include “Dracula” and “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical.”

Season tickets sales for next year’s season are now open to the public.

Individual tickets will go on sale July 10.

Season tickets will remain on sale through the opening day of the first show in each of the respective series, although the chance of getting the same seat for every event diminishes as the date of the first performance nears.

Most Series events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

More information on the 2017-2018 River Campus season and a calendar of events for the upcoming season will be available later this summer at http://rivercampus.org.

