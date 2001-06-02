June 2001

Date High Temperature Low Temperature Precipitation 1 74 56 0.00" 2 76 56 0.20" 3 65 53 0.52" 4 86 61 Trace 5 88 69 0.00" 6 83 69 Trace 7 85 64 Trace 8 84 60 0.00" 9 83 59 0.00" 10 86 55 0.00" 11 91 62 0.00" 12 92 65 0.00" 13 93 68 0.00" 14 93 73 0.26" 15 84 68 0.88" 16 90 56 0.00" 17 93 63 0.00" 18 94 62 0.00" 19 93 66 0.00" 20 88 67 0.00" 21 81 68 0.79" 22 81 56 0.00" 23 81 58 0.00" 24 81 57 0.00" 25 84 57 0.00" 26 85 58 0.06" 27 83 62 Trace 28 84 61 0.01" 29 83 61 0.01" 30 83 61 0.01"

Temperature: - 2.6 degrees below average

Precipitation Total: 2.73"

* m - Indicates missing data.

Official data from the National Weather Service automated sensor located at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.