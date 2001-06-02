June 2001 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Date

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Precipitation

1

74

56

0.00"

2

76

56

0.20"

3

65

53

0.52"

4

86

61

Trace

5

88

69

0.00"

6

83

69

Trace

7

85

64

Trace

8

84

60

0.00"

9

83

59

0.00"

10

86

55

0.00"

11

91

62

0.00"

12

92

65

0.00"

13

93

68

0.00"

14

93

73

0.26"

15

84

68

0.88"

16

90

56

0.00"

17

93

63

0.00"

18

94

62

0.00"

19

93

66

0.00"

20

88

67

0.00"

21

81

68

0.79"

22

81

56

0.00"

23

81

58

0.00"

24

81

57

0.00"

25

84

57

0.00"

26

85

58

0.06"

27

83

62

Trace

28

84

61

0.01"

29

83

61

0.01"

30

83

61

0.01"

Temperature: - 2.6 degrees below average

Precipitation Total:  2.73"

 

* m - Indicates missing data.

Official data from the National Weather Service automated sensor located at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

