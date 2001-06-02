|
Date
|
High Temperature
|
Low Temperature
|
Precipitation
|
1
|
74
|
56
|
0.00"
|
2
|
76
|
56
|
0.20"
|
3
|
65
|
53
|
0.52"
|
4
|
86
|
61
|
Trace
|
5
|
88
|
69
|
0.00"
|
6
|
83
|
69
|
Trace
|
7
|
85
|
64
|
Trace
|
8
|
84
|
60
|
0.00"
|
9
|
83
|
59
|
0.00"
|
10
|
86
|
55
|
0.00"
|
11
|
91
|
62
|
0.00"
|
12
|
92
|
65
|
0.00"
|
13
|
93
|
68
|
0.00"
|
14
|
93
|
73
|
0.26"
|
15
|
84
|
68
|
0.88"
|
16
|
90
|
56
|
0.00"
|
17
|
93
|
63
|
0.00"
|
18
|
94
|
62
|
0.00"
|
19
|
93
|
66
|
0.00"
|
20
|
88
|
67
|
0.00"
|
21
|
81
|
68
|
0.79"
|
22
|
81
|
56
|
0.00"
|
23
|
81
|
58
|
0.00"
|
24
|
81
|
57
|
0.00"
|
25
|
84
|
57
|
0.00"
|
26
|
85
|
58
|
0.06"
|
27
|
83
|
62
|
Trace
|
28
|
84
|
61
|
0.01"
|
29
|
83
|
61
|
0.01"
|
30
|
83
|
61
|
0.01"
Temperature: - 2.6 degrees below average
Precipitation Total: 2.73"
* m - Indicates missing data.
Official data from the National Weather Service automated sensor located at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.