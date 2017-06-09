Cardinals GM John Mozeliak announces big changes within organiza - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak announces big changes within organization

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals held a press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9, to announce some changes within the organization.

After beginning with a statement on how the 2017 season so far is "not how he envisioned the season going", Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said Kolten Wong has been called back up to the Major Leagues after a short rehab stint in the minor leagues.

Mozeliak said, "This is not how we envisioned it. And I feel like standing up here and doing nothing and hoping for another outcome is not useful."

Jhonny Peralta, the Cardinals third baseman, has been designated for assignment (DFA). Mozeliak said the Cardinals will take a few days to see where Peralta ends up.

Mozeliak also announced a number of coaching changes:

  • Chris Maloney, the current third base coach, has been reassigned within the organization. In turn, Mike Shildt, who currently serves as the Quality Control coach, will now serve as the third base coach and will be responsible for outfield defense.
  • Bill Mueller, the assistant hitting coach, is taking a leave of absence. A time table was not given for his return. Mark Budaska, the current hitting coach for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, will be moved up to St. Louis to fill the void.
  • Ron "Pop" Warner is also being called in to help with the coaching staff. When asked what Warner's exact role would be, Mozeliak said he would be pulled in to fill any holes that open up as the team moves through this transition.

