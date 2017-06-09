Safe House for Women celebrates 25 years

For 25 years, the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau has offered a safe place for women and children in need of a safe place to lay their heads.

The agency marked their silver anniversary with a luncheon and award ceremony.

“I think that we have so much incredible support from our community and one of the things that we want to share with folks today is just how appreciative we are of all of the support from everyone from our local government officials to our law enforcement, our local businesses and service clubs who donate items to our shelter” said Executive Director Jessica Hill.

Drew Juden, the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety was the keynote speaker at the luncheon. He said organizations like the Safe House for Women are vital in the community.

“It’s to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the women’s safe house which is just a hugely important project for law enforcement and for the community,” said Juden.

Hill said support from the community is what keeps the shelter running, "Everyone who helps, everyone who says to a survivor of domestic violence, ‘we understand, you’re not alone, and we’re here to help you,’ is helping us do our work. And helping us to achieve our vision of a community that is free of domestic violence."

Now, they're looking forward to 'safe tomorrows.'

The Safe House for Women has launched the Safe Tomorrows Capital Campaign. They are raising money to build a new crisis shelter for women and their children who have experienced domestic and sexual violence in our community.

The current shelter is in an aging residential building which is often at capacity. Also, if a client has mobility challenges or has teenage sons, leaders at the shelter have to make other arrangements.

The new shelter will include the following features:

40 beds

10 bedrooms

4 resident bathrooms

designated bedrooms for residents with special needs or teenage sons

fully accessible building with an elevator

designated child play area

designated quiet areas throughout the building

resident computer/study area

The fundraising goal for the Safe Tomorrows Capital campaign is $2 million.

