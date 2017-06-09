Skydivers kick off fundraiser for veterans at Jackson golf course

Members of the SEMO Skydiving Team will land on a golf course in Jackson, Missouri on Friday, June 9.

The skydiving team kicked off the 21st Annual Veterans Home Flag Day Golf Tournament at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson.

The money raised will be used for the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home. In 2016, the money was used to buy a new transportation bus.

The golf tournament on Friday included teams from all over the Heartland.

