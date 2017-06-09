Volunteers needed to help clean the banks of the Ohio river

Volunteers are needed to help with the 2017 Ohio River Sweep that will pick up trash along the river banks on Saturday, June 17.

The first 100 people who request a t-shirt will get one.

Organizers ask that people who would like a t-shirt should show up on Friday, June 9, 2017, between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. near the boat ramp at Ft. Massac State Park.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission will host the event.

Volunteers who want to donate their time, can visit www.OhioRiverSweep.org.

